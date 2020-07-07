CLOSE
HomePhotos

Bring ‘Em Out! T.I. Wants All The Smoke To Challenge 50 Cent To A VERZUZ Battle

Posted 21 hours ago

The King of the South said he’s not scared and wants all the smoke.

As the VERZUZ battles continue on social media, T.I. wants his shot with 50 Cent. On 50’s birthday, the Atlanta rapper took to Instagram to challenge him.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

“For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir,” said T.I. “Pull your ass up with 20 of your records. Sit across from me, man, and get this work, man. But I understand if you don’t want to answer to that challenge ’cause last time you got challenged, Kanye West dusted your ass off. Guess who ain’t scared of your motherfu**in’ ass, 50.”

He challenged anybody affiliated with the New York rapper like Eminem, G-Unit, and Dr. Dre.  T.I. made it clear it’s all about the music and not a personal beef.  He believes his music catalog is better than 50 Cent.

See Also: Bun B Calls For UGK vs 8-Ball & MJG #Verzuz Battle, Trill Twitter Ready To Pull Out The Swangas

50 Cent did respond just like he did with Ja Rule, but was highly unbothered saying “yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in Friday. LOL.”

It’s not certain whether the two will actually battle but we can say T.I. is very adamant and the creators, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are in full support.  

RELATED: Nelly Riley Kicks Off ‘Verzuz’ With Wi-Fi Struggle, Ludacris Wins With Hit After Hit

Who do you think would take the crown in this Atlanta versus New York City battle? Here’s what social media users have to say about the battle between the Trap King and the G-Unit Mogul.

Bring ‘Em Out! T.I. Wants All The Smoke To Challenge 50 Cent To A VERZUZ Battle  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Latest
Ten-a-Key Karen Fired From Job After Screaming “White…

Naturally the video was shared on social media by 16-year-old Sierra Gilmer, an activist and board member of the New Generation…
07.07.20
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…

You’ve probably seen #BlackOutDay2020 making its way across social media by now. So, what is Blackout Day? 
07.07.20
8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of…

8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot over the holiday weekend in Atlanta, GA.
07.07.20
Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due…

Uber launches the "No Mask, No Ride" campaign to protect riders and drivers from coronavirus.
07.06.20
NBA Will Allow Players To Display Social Justice…

This latest move only further showcases how the NBA is more representative of the culture as players were quick to…
07.06.20
Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively Identified

Guillen's family attorney confirmed that the remains discovered last week belonged to the missing Fort Hood soldier.
07.06.20
Man Who Drove Into Black Lives Matter Protesters…

The driver who drove his car into a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Seattle, leaving two of them…
07.06.20
FedEx Asks That Washington NFL Team Be Renamed,…

As the world continues to voice the plight of Black people we are reminded that justice needs to be served…
07.06.20
The NBA Season Might Be A Wash Due…

One of America’s favorite pastimes might not have a run in 2020. Coronavirus is making the National Basketball League resuming…
07.06.20
WNBA’s Maya Moore Welcomes Home Man She Sacrificed…

Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore is known for being on the front lines to fight against social injustice, so when…
07.06.20
Close