Bun B Calls For UGK vs 8-Ball & MJG #Verzuz Battle, Trill Twitter Ready To Pull Out The Swangas

H-Town legend Bun B has announced that he would be willing to participate in the #Verzuz battle series, but only if he can go head to head with Memphis legends 8 Ball & MJG.

On Wednesday (May 26), Bun B took to Instagram to post a mock flyer regarding the proposed UGK/Ball & MJG Verzuz battle, before explaining that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland want to gauge the level of interest in the potential battle.

“@therealswizzz and @timbaland are open to having us on @verzuztv y’all,” Bun B wrote. “They just wanna see that the people want it. So tag them in my comments. Then repost the pic by @willo_hdesign to your page and story and tag them again. Let’s get the word out!”

While the battle is only hypothetical at this point, it didn’t stop fans from taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

UGK Vs. 8Ball & MJG I’m here for it — C.Crews, M.P.A. (@_toocoolcrews) May 27, 2020

Both UGK and 8 Ball & MJG have classic records that helped solidify the South in Hip-Hop and judging by the early reaction online, this battle might actually happen. For those unaware with the two groups extensive catalogs and street classics:

UGK has many hits under their belt with songs like “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You),” “Diamonds & Wood” and “Front, Back & Side to Side.” Let’s not forget their classic collaborations for T.I.’s “Front Back” and JAY-Z’s “Big Pimpin.”

8Ball & MJG have a few hits of their own as well. The Memphis natives have singles such as “You Don’t Want Drama,” “Space Age Pimpin’” and “Don’t Make” in their catalog.

If the highly anticipated battle does go “dine”, fans can rest assured that future audio issues have been taken care of with the new rule that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland put in place. Following the technical problems during Jagged Edge and 112’s battle, the Verzuz founders announced that they are enforcing a rule that the artists have to use the equipment that they’re being sent.

“Roland [Corporation] actually created a special system that they made for Verzuz for IG,” Swizz explained. “And it works. Like you look at Ludacris’ sound, it works. You can tell who’s using the setup and who’s not using the setup. It’s only a couple plugs that’s gon’ change ya life. 112 was using it. I don’t think Jagged Edge was using it. We’re gonna make that an enforceable rule. You cannot do Verzuz unless you use the technology that we’re sending you because we’re sending it to you for a reason.”

Check out what Twitter had to say below.

