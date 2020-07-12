CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

50 Cent Trolls Will Smith After Entanglement Jig: “F*ck You 50”

Y'all weren't expecting the Queens rapper to exercise any chill did you?

2003 MTV Movie Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

By now, plenty of you have seen Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith’s instantly infamous Red Table Talk where she revealed her and August Alsina were indeed in an entanglement. The sensitivity of the topic, which has now been shared with the world, didn’t stop 50 Cent from trolling Will.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Queens rapper shared an exchange between him and the I, Robot actor. After asking if Smith was okay and receiving an affirmative, Fif went in.

“But why she tell you that sh*t on a show for everybody to see?,” asked 50 and Will retorted with, “We broke up, so she did her and I did me.”

Most people would stop right there. But this is 50 Cent.

He then added, “Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to blow her back out,” and Will hit him back with “F*ck you 50.” The “Back Down” rapper then responded with, “wait what I do?” in typical gaslighting troll fashion.

As for August Alsina, he found time to get in a Twitter tiff with Keke Palmer and went the extra mile to see him and Jada were in an entangleship. Wait, this info is from Michael Blackson so it’s probably just jokes and not a real exchange. Which could also be the case with Fif’s troll.

Remember when celebs didn’t share all their personal business online? Pray for Will Smith, it’s ugly out here for him.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

 

Bring ‘Em Out! T.I. Wants All The Smoke To Challenge 50 Cent To A VERZUZ Battle
11 photos

50 Cent Trolls Will Smith After Entanglement Jig: “F*ck You 50”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

50 Cent , Will Smith

Videos
Latest
Racist President Wears Mask Publicly After 132K Die…

Donald Trump, the racist President of the United States, finally work a mask in public yesterday (July 11). It happened…
07.13.20
Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of…

Christian Cooper says he feels bad for "Central Park Karen."
07.10.20
Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be…

Finally, Central Karen is finally going to be charged.
07.09.20
Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From…

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study. “Women have a better…
07.08.20
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Police Chief Defends New York Cop Shown Kneeling…

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud claims a police officer in Schenectady beat him, kneeled on his head and arrested him on his own…
07.08.20
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose…

  Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves…
07.08.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family Says She Was Still Alive…

Breonna Taylor's family is once again speaking out about new details regarding the murder of the 26-year old EMT after…
07.08.20
Ten-a-Key Karen Fired From Job After Screaming “White…

Naturally the video was shared on social media by 16-year-old Sierra Gilmer, an activist and board member of the New Generation…
07.07.20
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…

You’ve probably seen #BlackOutDay2020 making its way across social media by now. So, what is Blackout Day? 
07.07.20
Close