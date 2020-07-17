CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

UN Ambassador Susan Rice Unpacks Trump’s Leadership With COVID-19 & Voting For Biden [VIDEO]

Former National Security Advisor and United Nations Susan Rice joins the show to discuss voting for Joe Biden and how the administration is handling COVID-19. Comparing her experience to the Obama administration and how they handled the ebola pandemic, she feels that the Trump administration lacks leadership when handling coronavirus.

Rice also rallies behind voting for Joe Biden for the next president and explains why it’s bigger than just beating Trump.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

UN Ambassador Susan Rice Unpacks Trump’s Leadership With COVID-19 & Voting For Biden [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Zindzi Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Tested Positive For…

Nelson Mandela's youngest daughter Zindzi Mandela died Monday (July 13) at 59 years old.
07.17.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Secoriea Turner’s Suspected Killer Charged With Murder As…

Julian Conley, 19, who is suspected of shooting at a car in Atlanta and killing an 8-year-old girl inside, was…
07.16.20
Judge Sends Black Teen To Juvenile Detention Center…

A 15-year-old Michigan teen was incarcerated after a judge ruled she violated her probation by not completing her online coursework.
07.15.20
The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has…

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police officers has been demolished.
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…

The "Get Off Our Necks" Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include civil rights…
07.15.20
Black Family Calls Out Racist Letter From ‘Neighborhood’…

An Indiana couple speaks out.
07.14.20
Racist President Wears Mask Publicly After 132K Die…

Donald Trump, the racist President of the United States, finally work a mask in public yesterday (July 11). It happened…
07.13.20
Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of…

Christian Cooper says he feels bad for "Central Park Karen."
07.10.20
Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be…

Finally, Central Karen is finally going to be charged.
07.09.20
Close