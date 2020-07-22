CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 22, 2020: Biden’s $775B Plan — Additional Stimulus Checks — Andrew Gillum Speaks

1. Biden’s Caregiving Proposal

What You Need To Know:

With a promise to put three million Americans to work in caring for children, the elderly, those with disabilities and early childhood education, Joe Biden released the third plank of his “Build Back Better” plan Tuesday afternoon.

2. St. Louis Couple Charged in Gun-Brandishing Incident with Protesters May Be Pardoned by Governor if Convicted

What You Need To Know:

Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis couple seen pointing guns at protesters outside their mansion in St. Louis, are being charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

3. Coronavirus Update: Another Round of Stimulus Checks to Americans May Be on the Way

What You Need To Know:

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed that Senate Republicans plan to support the direct payments in their next coronavirus relief proposal.

4. Andrew Gillum: Don’t Suffer in Silence

What You Need To Know:

July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Without any advanced planning of stories or activities, we are hearing from members of the African American community telling their truths.

5. Will Netflix’s $100 Million Approach To Closing The Racial Wealth Gap Work?

What You Need To Know:

Netflix (NFLX +0.99%) is now the largest company on record to significantly support African American economic development by diverting $100 million into Black-owned banks to help close the racial wealth gap.

