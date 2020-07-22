CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Coronavirus Is Affecting The Church [WATCH]

It’s been a minute but everybody’s favorite grandma, Bernice Jenkins is back with the Church Announcements.

Due to the coronavirus, the church’s building fund is low, do the paster is looking for a certain type of person to cut the grass. 2020 sports within the church are also canceled because some members passed away at basketball practice.

Don’t miss the rest of the church announcements because there’s so much to catch up on!

While the coronavirus has basically shut down socializing in the real sense, technology affords the world an opportunity to stay connected while also satiating our need for visual gratification. As a service to our readers and anyone else in need, we've put together a Coronavirus Care Pack of the 20 Best Thirst Traps we've seen on the 'Gram so far. The baes and baddies that caught our eye on Instagram will be familiar to many as names like Draya Michele, Ravie Loso, and other curvy beauties aren't going to let this quarantine slow their thirst trap schedules off. We've even managed to see that some of our former Bangin Candy/Baes and Baddies entrants adding to the thirst trap cause as well. For that keeping score, yes, there will be some videos dispersed throughout the names listed so mind your speakers and enjoy.

Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Coronavirus Is Affecting The Church [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

