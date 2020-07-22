CLOSE
Author Heidi Murkoff Celebrates Motherhood With National Bump Day [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

In celebration for the 6th annual National Bump Day, author of the longest-running book ever on the New York Times Best Seller List What To Expect When You’re Expecting, Heidi Murkoff joins the show!

National Bump Day is a celebration of motherhood around the world whether you are currently pregnant or already carried.  Murkoff talks about pregnancy differences between black and white women, pregnancy health care, and ways women can increase their safety while pregnant.

To celebrate, share your bump photos on social media and tag @WhatToExpect!

