CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 23, 2020: Obama & Biden Reunite — Strip Club Bailouts — Prison Profits

1. Socially Distant — And It Feels So Good…President Obama Joins Joe Biden For Conversation

What You Need To Know:

It looks like old times…President Obama and Vice President Biden sitting in an office, shooting the ….ish. Only this time, this is a campaign video and the ish appears to be related to the current occupant of the Oval Office.

2. In Richmond, Va., Protesters Transform A Confederate Statue

What You Need To Know:

As Black Lives Matter movements continue the fight to bring down offensive statues, including members of the Confederacy and others, artists are finding ways to “repurpose” the statues.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

3. Coronavirus Update: Questions Raised Over Hard-Hit Strip Clubs Receiving Millions in PPP Loans

What You Need To Know:

In response to a ban by the Trump administration on hard-hit strip clubs to receive small business pandemic aid, 36 organizations representing dozens of strip clubs across the country sued and were awarded loans.

4. Former Bowie State University Student and Garbage Collector Heads to Harvard Law School

What You Need To Know:

Rehan Staton, a 24-year-old Bowie State University student from Maryland, is hard work and tenacity personified.

5. Prisons Parlay The Pandemic Into Millions In Profits

What You Need To Know:

Many businesses have begun to sink as a result of the virus, but one industry continues to thrive, including correctional facilities and prisons throughout the country.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 23, 2020: Obama & Biden Reunite — Strip Club Bailouts — Prison Profits  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump’s Secret ‘Gestapo’ Police Are Coming To A…

Federal agents who have been eerily compared to the Gestapo are expected to be coming to several "diverse cities" soon…
07.22.20
Everything To Know About 15-Year-Old Black Girl Locked…

A Michigan community demands her release.
07.22.20
Two Men Charged In Fourth Of July Lynching…

Two men are in jail for sickeningly racist Independence Day incident that went viral.
07.21.20
Man Dressed As FedEx Driver Murders Son of…

While no suspect nor motive has been established at this point, it wouldn't be out of the question to suspect…
07.21.20
Madden 21 Will Remove Washington Team’s Racist Nickname…

The leading video game developer will no longer feature the former logo, this after the team finally decided to drop…
07.20.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp Sues Atlanta Mayor Keisha…

Mayor Bottoms, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has instituted a mandatory face mask rule to help curtail the spread of…
07.20.20
Zindzi Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Tested Positive For…

Nelson Mandela's youngest daughter Zindzi Mandela died Monday (July 13) at 59 years old.
07.17.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Secoriea Turner’s Suspected Killer Charged With Murder As…

Julian Conley, 19, who is suspected of shooting at a car in Atlanta and killing an 8-year-old girl inside, was…
07.16.20
Close