WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 24, 2020: Icons Laid To Rest — Trump To The Rescue — Universal Basic Income

1. C.T. Vivian: A Life Well-Lived, A Man Greatly Loved

Reverend C.T. Vivian was laid to rest Thursday following a celebration of a life well-lived and a man greatly loved.

2. Donald Trump To The Rescue

Days after saying, “the Trump administration is not going to foolishly deploy unnamed federal agents onto the streets of Chicago,” as has happened in Portland, Oregon, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot appears to be changing the tone of her tune.

3. Coronavirus Update: Florida Man Pulls Gun on Shopper at Walmart Over Face Mask

A 28-year-old Florida man is facing aggravated assault charges after pointing a gun at another Walmart shopper who told him to wear a mask.

4. Attorney General William Barr Calls George Floyd Protests “Extreme Reactions” to Defend Deployment of Military in U.S. Cities

As protests over the death of George Floyd, decades of police brutality against Black people and generational systemic racism continue nationwide, Attorney General William Barr defended the administration’s deployment of military personnel in U.S. cities, calling the uprisings “extreme reactions that have demonized police.”

5. New Checks: Facilitating Financial Stability With Universal Basic Income

There have been renewed calls for national and local governments to act to ensure economic and financial safety for their citizens, as the coronavirus pandemic has reportedly caused over 300,000 deaths globally.

