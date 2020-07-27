WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 27, 2020: John Lewis Farewell — Second Stimulus Check Nears — Athletes Helping Felons

1. The Final Crossing of John Lewis

The body of human rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Robert Lewis is now in the middle of a journey through places that held such importance in his life. And by the same token, he was important to those places.

2. The Clock Is Ticking On The Latest Federal Stimulus Plan for Millions

More than two months after the House of Representatives passed the Democrats passed a $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan, or Heroes Act, the Republican-controlled Senate may present its $1 trillion plan Monday.

3. Coronavirus Update: 9-Year Old Florida Girl Becomes Youngest Coronavirus Victim

Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum, a nine-year-old African American girl, died on July 18 in Putnam County, Florida. Kimora is now the state’s youngest coronavirus fatality.

4. Black Athletes Donate $100,000 to Help Pay Debts of Former Felons in Florida, Enabling Them to Vote

A group of Black athletes and entertainers are using their influence and, more importantly, their dollars to make a huge impact on the upcoming November election.

5. CEO Of Coach Parent Company Tapestry Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations

On Tuesday, amid an investigation into his personal behavior, Jide Zeitlin, CEO of Tapestry (TPR +0.37%), stepped down from the fashion conglomerate’s top post.

