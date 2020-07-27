CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 27, 2020: John Lewis Farewell — Second Stimulus Check Nears — Athletes Helping Felons

1. The Final Crossing of John Lewis

What You Need To Know:

The body of human rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Robert Lewis is now in the middle of a journey through places that held such importance in his life. And by the same token, he was important to those places.

2. The Clock Is Ticking On The Latest Federal Stimulus Plan for Millions

What You Need To Know:

More than two months after the House of Representatives passed the Democrats passed a $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan, or Heroes Act, the Republican-controlled Senate may present its $1 trillion plan Monday. 

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

3. Coronavirus Update: 9-Year Old Florida Girl Becomes Youngest Coronavirus Victim

What You Need To Know:

Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum, a nine-year-old African American girl, died on July 18 in Putnam County, Florida. Kimora is now the state’s youngest coronavirus fatality.

4. Black Athletes Donate $100,000 to Help Pay Debts of Former Felons in Florida, Enabling Them to Vote

What You Need To Know:

A group of Black athletes and entertainers are using their influence and, more importantly, their dollars to make a huge impact on the upcoming November election.  

5. CEO Of Coach Parent Company Tapestry Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations

What You Need To Know:

On Tuesday, amid an investigation into his personal behavior, Jide Zeitlin, CEO of Tapestry (TPR +0.37%), stepped down from the fashion conglomerate’s top post.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 27, 2020: John Lewis Farewell — Second Stimulus Check Nears — Athletes Helping Felons  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead At 88

Regis Philbin has died. According to TMZ, the legendary media personality died Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack at…
07.25.20
The Caucasity: Patrolling Patty Tries To Block Black…

A white woman in Los Angeles is being dragged online after a video of her attempting to stop a Black…
07.27.20
What Is Going On?! Black Woman Found Hanging…

Another hanging ruled as a possible suicide...
07.24.20
The Redskins Change Its Name To “Washington Football…

Is a name change THAT hard?
07.24.20
MIT Engineers Create Reusable Face Cover As Effective…

As COVID-19 continues to re-surge the world is taking action to ensure safety. One institution is saying they have created…
07.23.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Charged With Tax Fraud…

Derek Chauvin faces nine felony charges.
07.23.20
NFL Owner ‘Agitated’ At Black History Month Event…

Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson is accused of racist and sexist comments.
07.23.20
Trump’s Secret ‘Gestapo’ Police Are Coming To A…

Federal agents who have been eerily compared to the Gestapo are expected to be coming to several "diverse cities" soon…
07.22.20
Everything To Know About 15-Year-Old Black Girl Locked…

A Michigan community demands her release.
07.22.20
Two Men Charged In Fourth Of July Lynching…

Two men are in jail for sickeningly racist Independence Day incident that went viral.
07.21.20
Close