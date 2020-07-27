CLOSE
Nelly Performed Debut Album ‘Country Grammar’ In Its Entirety On MelodyVR

We need Vokal velour suits ASAP.

Nelly Performs “Country Grammar” Exclusively on Virtual Reality Platform MelodyVR

Source: MelodyVR / MelodyVR

Nelly’s game-changing debut turned 20 in June, and he celebrated it in the biggest way possible during these COVID-19 times. The St. Louis native performed the project from the intro to the outro for his die-hard fans.

On Saturday (June 25), the Grammy Award-winning Hip-Hop icon performed the entirety of his hit debut album Country Grammar for the first time ever exclusively on the virtual reality platform MelodyVR.

The rapper born Cornell Haynes was backed by a live band as he took everyone back to when he single-handedly put Missouri on the Rap map. “To be [celebrating] the 20th anniversary of one of the few diamond-selling albums in all of Hip-Hop is crazy, because the game has changed so much,” he said. “We gonna run this from top to bottom.”

Nelly opened the special performance by giving the online crowd some detail into his mission when he crafted this LP.

Source: MelodyVR / MelodyVR

“My whole drive was to do what hadn’t been done,” he revealed. He also explained how the odds were against as his town, “the middle child of Hip-Hop” as he calls it, lacked the opportunity when it came to breaking through in the industry. “The Midwest was the last place in hip-hop to get our just due,” Nelly added.

You can see the performance in full below.

Photo: MelodyVR

Nelly Performed Debut Album ‘Country Grammar’ In Its Entirety On MelodyVR  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Nelly

