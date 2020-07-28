CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 28, 2020: Voting Rights Bill Renamed — Coronavirus Milestone — Protest Continue

1. House Colleagues Rename Voting Rights Bill In Honor Of John Lewis As His Body Lies In State

What You Need To Know:

As Congressman John Lewis was being honored Monday in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, his colleagues announced the completion of a new honor in his name

2. Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson Continues Her Fight for Black Men and Boys

What You Need To Know:

The bill introduced by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) to create a 19 member bipartisan commission to study racial disparities affecting Black men and boys, was overwhelmingly approved by the United States House Monday.

3. Coronavirus Update: Number of Confirmed Covid-19 Cases in 12 States Hit Milestone

What You Need To Know:

Twelve U.S. states are now reporting at least 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as leaders and health officials nationwide struggle to contain the spread of the virus.

4. Unrest in Portland and Nationwide Protests Continue

What You Need To Know:

For 58 straight days, citizens in Portland have gathered to protest the death of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality, and systemic racism.

5. Shaq Resuscitates Home Shopping Network ShopHQ During The Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

Former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal has entered the home shopping network arena, and like all of his business ventures, he has dominated.

