Charm City
Tropical Storm Warning In Effect For Baltimore City & County, Flash Flooding Expected

Isaias Remains A Tropical Storm As It Moves Up East Coast

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Maryland as Tropical Storm Isaias continues its journey north.

Baltimore City, Baltimore, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Charles, Cecil, Carroll, Harford and Kent counties are all under Tropical Storm Warnings.

Tropical downpours between 3 to 6 inches of rain are possible along with Tropical storm force winds that could reach 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph. A possible storm surge could reach 1 to 3 inches.

The worst of the storm is expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland will be the hardest hit areas, according to the Maryland Emergency Management Agency. Flash flooding is expected to be the biggest threat across our region on Tuesday.

MEMA is reminding Marylanders to ensure emergency kits include at least 2 face coverings for each person, hand sanitizer, disinfectants, and other COVID-19 related supplies in addition to the usual disaster supply kit components.

See Also: Fells Point Residents Urged To Move Cars, Prepare For Potential Flooding From Isaias

