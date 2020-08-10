CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Angela Simmons Has A New Boo, Boxer Daniel Jacobs

Angela Simmons is back in the dating game and has a new boo. She unveiled the mystery man on Instagram and everyone is wondering who he is.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

View this post on Instagram

♥️TKO🥊

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

 

His name is Daniel Jacobs and he is a boxer from Brooklyn, according to boxing records. The stats say that he has been boxing since 2007 and has fought 39 fights. The 33-year-old goes by the alias Miracle Man because he was able to overcome a major obstacle. He was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma in 2011 and couldn’t walk for some time, Premier Boxing Champions stated. He had a tumor on his spine that left him paralyzed. Jacobs was able to recover after 19 months and became the first cancer survivor to win a boxing title.

“They told me I would never box or walk again,” he told the New York Daily News. “I proved everyone wrong.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In May, Simmons said she was looking for love and it looks like she found it.

“I want to date. I’m open to it,” she told Page Six. “The guy would have to have certain qualities. He has to definitely be a family man, God-fearing, funny, established, it’s a long list. My son will definitely have to give his approval. I don’t want anybody around my son if he doesn’t like him, absolutely.”

View this post on Instagram

Wedding vibes tonight with her

A post shared by Daniel Jacobs (@danieljacobstko) on

 

Her ex-fiance and the father of her son, Sutton Tennyson, was shot 13 times in 2018. Michael Williams, 44, turned himself in for Tennyson’s murder and was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and murder according to 11 Alive.

Jacobs also has a son as well.

View this post on Instagram

My heart ❤️ #staysafeeveryone

A post shared by Daniel Jacobs (@danieljacobstko) on

 

Angela Simmons Thirst Trap Quarantine Photos
12 photos

Angela Simmons Has A New Boo, Boxer Daniel Jacobs  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

angela simmons

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Breast Exam
Human Testing For Coronavirus Is Happening In Baltimore

Coming up with a vaccine has been talked about quite a lot when it comes to dealing with the covid-19…
08.11.20
Home Explosion
Update: NW Baltimore Explosion; One More Body Found

The explosion in NW Baltimore was so big it was being covered by news stations nationally. Meanwhile here in Baltimore…
08.11.20
Calls Grow Louder ‘Requiring’ Biden To Pick A…

Calls for Joe Biden to select a Black woman to be his vice-presidential running mate were being amplified as the…
08.11.20
Stephanie Mills Says Nick Cannon And Kanye West…

The iconic singer expresses her feelings on Instagram.
08.11.20
Second Grader In Georgia Tests Positive For COVID-19…

This is exactly what parents were afraid of.
08.06.20
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just…
08.04.20
Sounds About White: Darren Wilson Will Not Be…

On Thursday (Jul 30), six years after the incident that resulted in the death of then18-year old Michael Brown sparked…
08.04.20
How Did National Watermelon Day Become A Thing?…

As the country settles in for yet another annual installment of National Watermelon Day, no one seems to know the…
08.03.20
Graphic Social Media Videos Claim To Show Georgia…

A riot broke out at Ware State Prison in Georgia and it was apparently documented by inmates who not only…
08.03.20
Tenant Charged With Brutally Killing Landlord Over Unpaid…

A landlord was decapitated by his tenant after a dispute between them over unpaid rent that came as the country…
08.03.20
Close