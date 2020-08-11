CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless And Gary Feels Some Type Of Way [WATCH]

Chrissy Teigen celebrated taking her breast implants out by posing topless.

She shared a candid video on her Instagram story with her arms covering her boobs.  The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared that she may consider implants again in the future but at a smaller size.

Though Chrissy was excited about her new ta-tas, Gary had a lot of thoughts about why she decided to pose almost nude on the social media app.  

Gary’s Tea: Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless And Gary Feels Some Type Of Way [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

