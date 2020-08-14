CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett’s Husband Speaks Out & Jeannie Mai Has A New Booty?! [VIDEO]

Yesterday in Gary’s Tea, he shared that LeToya Luckett’s husband Tommi Walker was allegedly caught cheating by a side chick in Dallas, Texas.  She was trying to sell the photos of the two cheating.

Walker spoke out saying that the devil is busy but not that he’s a lie, so let’s keep LeToya in our prayers.

In other news, Jeannie Mai may have gotten a new booty! Sources say that Young Jeezy’s girlfriend is looking thick, but Eva and Da Brat says it’s sex and Bill Bellamy says it’s the imported Atlanta biscuits.

 

