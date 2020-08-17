CLOSE
Rah Ali Announces Pregnancy In Glamorous Maternity Photos

We're super elated Rah Ali is pregnant again!

Rah Ali is pregnant again! The reality TV star, businesswoman and creator of the popular podcast/show “On Site” announced she is expecting after suffering a devastating miscarriage last year.

Styled by self-proclaimed “moment maker” Diandre Tristan, Ali is draped in diamonds as she sits pretty and perched with her glistening baby bump on display. Her hair, by Kendall Dorsey, was equally as flawless as her beat face, which was done by artist Latisha Jordan. Ali captioned the exclusive People images, simply, “Overwhelmed with Joy.”

The comments section is full of congratulatory greetings as we all feel a genuine happiness for the personality after she suffered such a tragic and public loss. Ali was five months pregnant when she lost her baby girl.

“I called my husband and he rushed home,” she told PEOPLE, who debuted her last set of maternity photos. “The ambulance came and they took me to the hospital. That’s when they told me that my cervix was completely open and that my water had broken.”Ali is now expecting again and sharing her pregnancy fashion with fans. “I’m so overwhelmed with joy that it’s a challenge even finding the words to express how thankful I am,” Ali told PEOPLE.

“Despite constantly micromanaging my family to be sure they stay safe during this health crisis, there’s absolutely nothing that has gotten my time or attention outside of preparing for our baby and keeping the energy around me pure and positive,” she said. “I’m a living testament to the phrase, ‘Don’t sweat the small stuff.’ ”

