Hot Spot: 10 Employees From Will & Jada’s Production Company Have COVID-19 [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: 10 Employees From Will & Jada's Production Company Have COVID-19

The devil is still busy working on R. Kelly’s team.  His alleged manager was charged for threatening to shoot up the Lifetime screening of Surviving R. Kelly in 2019.  He looks at a max of five years in prison.

Speaking of cases, Lizzo’s case was thrown out when men claimed they wrote part of her hit single “Truth Hurts.”

There’s an entanglement at Will & Jada’s production company with coronavirus.  10 employees have tested positive for the virus and are now quarantining.

 

[caption id="attachment_889127" align="alignnone" width="573"] Source: Kevin Mazur/AMA2016 / Getty[/caption] August Alsina is the messiest man on the Internet, hands down. The R&B crooner dropped a song called “Entanglements,” an obvious wink to his relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith, and it even features bars from Rick Ross. Bruh! The story goes that Alsina yes indeed got down with Jada while she was separated from Will Smith on the low, as she detailed on Red Table Talk with her frazzled even if he doesn’t know it hubby. She described their affair as an “entanglement,” and it’s been a new favorite word to let off these jokes ever since. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Then on Saturday (July 18), August Alsina announced the song on Instagram with a snippet of the new ditty. https://www.instagram.com/p/CCzXy1QgmWI/?utm_source=ig_embed Alsina has a new album, The Product III: State of Emergency, to promote, obviously. “If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that,” the side singer told Vulture. “I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.” Nothing complicated about using the drama to bait social media, though. https://open.spotify.com/album/51Adir1RK67OvVvdgazK01?si=-mfjX20cQY2CT7VrQkTsJw Peep some of the more poignant reactions to this “Entanglement” song below. We figure it will be on the deluxe version of the album? Also, does Will Smith owe August Alsina that fade on sight or nah?  https://twitter.com/_Tiffaaannniii/status/1284719849638293505 RELATED NEWS: Pillow Talker August Alsina Claims “Everyone Got Courtesy Calls Time In Advance” Ahead of Interview Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms August Alsina Relationship: “I Just Wanted To Feel Good” August Alsina Jabbed At Keke Palmer, Actress Says She Only Kind Of Knows This Man HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

