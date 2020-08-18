CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

MC Lyte Files For Divorce From Husband After 3 Years Of Marriage

MC Lyte is ending her marriage of three years, according to TMZ.

On Monday the relatively private entertainer and groundbreaking rapper filed for divorce in Los Angeles from Marine Corps veteran and entrepreneur John Wyche. In the filing, Lyte cites “irreconcilable differences.”

Lyte, 49, whose real name is Lana Michelle Moorer, also holds the historic record of being the first woman to be nominated in the Grammy category for best solo rap performance. She married Lyche in August 2017 in Montego Bay, Jamaica, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The two formerly met on Match.com and began their relationship journey soon after. Wyche said that he had no idea who he was dating until he was encouraged to google her by his friends.

In May 2017 the two celebrated their engagement and looked forward to their life together. Lyte explained how she let down her walls after living as a single woman for years in a May 2017 interview with Essence.

“My biggest thing with dating was the ability to be vulnerable,” Lyte said. “With [John] I can totally just let go and be myself.

Looking back at their wedding day, it of course would be hard to assume that their love story would end almost three years to the date.

“It was so beautiful and a fairytale,” Lyte said in an interview with Essence after her wedding. “I got my king.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“It’s incredible so many people came out to support our union,” Wyche said. “We are starting out with a strong foundation. A few months into getting to know Lana I knew I wanted this woman as my wife.”

“One day when we’re talking and I looked into his eyes. It was so much honesty and truth in his eyes,” MC Lyte said. “My biggest thing with dating was to be vulnerable. And with him, I could totally let go and be myself.”

Lyte and Wyche don’t have any children together and the outlet The Blast reports that its unclear whether they signed a prenuptial agreement.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

MC Lyte Files For Divorce From Husband After 3 Years Of Marriage  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

mc lyte

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Obama Addresses Nation On Deadline Date For Combat Troops To Leave Iraq
Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist

Obama is known for being our former President, making history as the first African American to hold the position, also…
08.18.20
‘It Is What It Is’: Michelle Obama Blasts…

Four years after Melania Trump plagiarized Michelle Obama, the former first lady borrowed some of Donald Trump's own words to…
08.18.20
George Floyd’s Family Addresses DNC To Remember Victims…

Members of George Floyd's family delivered an unexpected address during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in an…
08.18.20
Trump’s Tap-Dancing Coontastic Duo Diamond & Silk Claim…

In a new book from the insufferable two, the former Fox Nation show hosts say that the network took aim…
08.18.20
Removed Mailboxes Are Latest Concern Ahead Of House…

Democratic legislators fight for a fair 2020 election.
08.18.20
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Tribute For John Lewis Planned For The Democratic…

The Democratic National Convention event will be held virtually this year due to covid-19 pandemic and is set to host…
08.17.20
Democratic National Convention: Day 1
The DNC Kicks Off Tonight; Who’s Speaking?

The Democratic National Convention starts tonight and will be held mostly virtually due to the pandemic. Here is who can…
08.17.20
How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs…

Details about Robert Trump's cause of death did not include how he died, giving way to speculation as the nation…
08.17.20
This ‘Racist’ Jingle Is Being Replaced By A…

The rap legend announces it in a video.
08.17.20
Billie Holiday
Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The…

The United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. which granted women the right to…
08.14.20
Close