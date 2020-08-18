CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

KiKi’s Top 3 Things You Need To Have To Keep A Man [WATCH]

We finally figured out why KiKi and Eva have this great relationship because they’re cousins!  It’s still unsure if they’re real cousins or play cousins but today KiKi is telling us how to keep a man.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

She’s been claiming Black Tony for years now, so she drops some of her gems that she shared with her homegirls. Listen to KiKi’s three things because she’s going to keep you right and tight for your man.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

10 photos Launch gallery

Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Continue reading Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

When it comes to being in a relationship, everyone has their own rules, own goals, own likes and dislikes. But when it comes to celebrity couples, we treat their relationships as if we’re apart of it. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). When gossip when something goes wrong and gloat when the pair seems to get their ish together. And if folks don’t seem like a good match, ya’ll have no problems letting them know in the comments. But just remember, all couples aren’t made the same.  Being with the one you love, regardless of age, race, or gender is really what true love is all about. Take a look at some of our favorite unorthodox couples that actually worked out for the best. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

KiKi’s Top 3 Things You Need To Have To Keep A Man [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Barack Obama Hater Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay…

Karma has a beautiful way of always checking you, case in point meet Tavis Smiley, who now has to pay…
08.19.20
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Rape In New…

A woman accuses the Oscar-winning actor of a traumatic night.
08.19.20
Justice For Kevil Wingo: Video Shows Inmate Denied…

Medical staff ignores an inmate after he complains about his stomach and a ulcer for hours.
08.19.20
Obama Addresses Nation On Deadline Date For Combat Troops To Leave Iraq
Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist

Obama is known for being our former President, making history as the first African American to hold the position, also…
08.18.20
‘It Is What It Is’: Michelle Obama Blasts…

Four years after Melania Trump plagiarized Michelle Obama, the former first lady borrowed some of Donald Trump's own words to…
08.18.20
George Floyd’s Family Addresses DNC To Remember Victims…

Members of George Floyd's family delivered an unexpected address during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in an…
08.18.20
Trump’s Tap-Dancing Coontastic Duo Diamond & Silk Claim…

In a new book from the insufferable two, the former Fox Nation show hosts say that the network took aim…
08.18.20
Removed Mailboxes Are Latest Concern Ahead Of House…

Democratic legislators fight for a fair 2020 election.
08.18.20
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Tribute For John Lewis Planned For The Democratic…

The Democratic National Convention event will be held virtually this year due to covid-19 pandemic and is set to host…
08.17.20
Democratic National Convention: Day 1
The DNC Kicks Off Tonight; Who’s Speaking?

The Democratic National Convention starts tonight and will be held mostly virtually due to the pandemic. Here is who can…
08.17.20
Close