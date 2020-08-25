CLOSE
KFC Is Censoring “Finger-Lickin’” Slogan Due To Coronavirus

Kentucky Fried Chicken has decided to pause the use of their popular slogan “finger-lickin’ good” because it “doesn’t quite fit in the current environment.”

The decision came after health officials’ recommendations of taking extra precautions of not touching your face and spending extra time washing your hands to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” said the global chief marketing officer at KFC, Catherine Tan-Gillespie. The menu isn’t changing and the company said the slogan will return when the “time is right.”

Their marketing campaign cleverly blurred out the words “finger lickin’” to portray their message.

