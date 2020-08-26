CLOSE
WAP Seller?: Cardi B Brings Up Melania Trump’s Erotic Past After GOP Slander

Yeah, that didn't go to well for the California Republican...

Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Now that the Republican National Convention is well underway, Donald Trump’s racist administration has decided that a culture war is the way to go since his first few years as President of The United States has led the nation straight into a raging pandemic, a tanking economy, and of course, a divided America.

Being that there’s nothing for Republicans to run on except for white grievance (i.e. white nationalism), Republican candidate for congress, DeAnne Lorraine has decided to join in on the culture wars and called out Joe Biden supporter Cardi B because why not? Taking to her IG page to rev up her “conservative” base, the California candidate stated that America needs “more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B.”

The U.S. needs more white immigrant women who marry old racist white millionaires?

Needless to say the “WAP” rapper didn’t think twice about clapping back at the comparison and went on to bring up Melania Trump’s questionable past before she met the Racist-In-Chief asking “Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?”

But she didn’t stop there, Cardi went on to post another photo of Melania during her more scandalous days with a caption that read “This pic giving me ‘yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy’ vibes.”

Well, she’s not wrong.

Though there’s more photos of Melania in her birthday suit circling around the internet, Cardi’s made her point and left things alone, but that hasn’t stopped Cardi fans from bringing up more of Melania “I Really Don’t Care Do U” Trump’s more “sensual” pre-Donald pictures.

“Tastefully” done.

Don’t feel too bad for Melania though. She knew what she signed up for.

WAP Seller?: Cardi B Brings Up Melania Trump’s Erotic Past After GOP Slander  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cardi b , Melania Trump

