D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Trump Compares The Shooting of A Black Man… to Golf?!

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 09.02.20


Donald Trump did it again.

The President spoke from his heart and of course, ruffled a few feathers with his controversial statement. This time, he compared the shooting of Jacob Blake to the game of golf.

Watch the video above to see what D.L. Hughley thinks about Trump’s statement.

D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Trump Compares The Shooting of A Black Man… to Golf?!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close