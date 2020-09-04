CLOSE
We don’t know if this is Eva’s Corner or Gary’s Tea today! Eva gave out some exclusive details dealing with season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

NeNe Leakes is still nowhere to be found when it comes to recording and castmate, Cynthia Bailey spoke out.  After filming for 2 months, she has yet to see Leakes.

Also allegedly, Bravo may be getting sued by a variety of housewives due to treatment while filming with the company.

Gary’s Tea: Eva Shares Exclusive Details About Black Women Allegedly Suing Bravo [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

