CLOSE
National
HomeNational

CBC Introduces Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020 To Help Black Families Economically And Socially

The multi-faceted bill is divided into two parts.

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) was heralding a new bill that it says will make vast improvements in the lives of Black families, in particular, with significant legislative efforts to bridge the gaps specifically affecting them in the employment and criminal justice arenas.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Divided into two parts, the multi-faceted Jobs and Justice Act of 2020 makes provisions that, if passed, would “increase the upward social mobility of Black families, and help ensure equal protection under the law,” the CBC‘s ambitious new sweeping legislation says. 

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The first part of the bill, devoted to jobs, is broken up into five subcategories to address the nation’s most pressing needs on the employment front during a time when there is unprecedented joblessness, especially among Black people. The jobs portion of the bill addresses various aspects of employment such as workforce development, community and economic development, poverty, housing and wealth creation as well as education.

From including incentives to provide more Black girls with opportunities to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields to addressing Black-owned businesses, personal finance and Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the bill’s jobs division casts a wide net and covers the gamut when it comes to all aspects of Black employment.

The second part of the bill is also multi-tiered and concentrates on the ongoing efforts to reform the nation’s criminal justice system, “from improving the way police interact with the communities they serve to expanding access to social services for individuals who have paid their debt to society,” the legislation’s language says in part.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The “justice” division of the bill addresses criminal justice — and includes the CBC’s own Justice in Policing Act of 2020 that ambitiously aims to end police brutality, hold police accountable, improve transparency in policing and create meaningful, structural change when it comes to how law enforcement does their jobs — health equity, the coronavirus pandemic, environmental justice and voting rights.

Referencing how this year marks the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the CBC quoted the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when introducing the landmark legislation: “It may be true that the law cannot make a man love me, but it can stop him from lynching me, and I think that’s pretty important.”

CBC Introduces Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020 To Help Black Families Economically And Socially  was originally published on newsone.com

CBC , Congressional Black Caucus

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…

Taylor's death six months ago have prompted global protests and messages from civic leaders such as Michelle Obama and Kamala…
09.15.20
CBC Introduces Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020…

The Congressional Black Caucus was heralding its new Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020 bill that it says will make…
09.16.20
Tulsa Police Video Shows White Driver Resist Cops,…

Tulsa police video shows a white driver pulled over by cops refuse to follow orders, resist arrest and assaulted officers…
09.15.20
Court’s Ruling To End Immigrants’ TPS Status Hurts…

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to end immigrants' Temporary Protection Status (TPS), disproportionately impacting people working in industries…
09.15.20
‘I Do Identify As Bisexual,’ Andrew Gillum Reveals…

Andrew Gillum told Tamron Hall during an interview that he identifies as "bisexual."
09.15.20
Fired! Cop On Viral Video Beating Car Passenger…

One of the Clayton County cops who beat car passenger Roderick Walker was set to be fired, the Georgia police…
09.14.20
Ambushed LA Cops Were Shot Near Compton Police…

The cops ambushed in Compton, California, were shot near a Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's police station that is allegedly…
09.14.20
Republican Party Senator Lightly Smacks Hand Of President…

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is among the first to call out the disastrous handling of the pandemic under the…
09.14.20
Andrew Gillum Talks Hotel Scandal with Tamron Hall:…

Kicking off the second season of her talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, the in-depth interview sheds light on the…
09.14.20
George Floyd’s Family, Lawyers Rip ‘Blame The Dead’…

George Floyd's family and their lawyers ripped the defense team as the Hennepin County attorney were disqualified from prosecuting the…
09.14.20
Close