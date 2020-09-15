CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Teyana Taylor’s Abs Are Back Just Days After Giving Birth

Teyana Taylor Is The Queen of The After Birth Snapback... AGAIN!

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Three

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

It’s official, Teyana Taylor is the queen of the snapback. Just a few days after giving birth to her baby girl Rue Rose, sis is flaunting her abs and we have no choice but to stan!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The singer, actress and model recently welcomed her second daughter with hubby Iman Shumpert into the world. Her baller hubby confirmed the news on Instagram shortly after Rue’s birth, sharing with fans that his wife actually gave birth to their daughter right from their very own bathroom!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit,” Shumpert announced on social media. “She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you!”

Teyana also shared the news of her new daughter’s arrival on her personal Instagram page, adding another adorable video of their baby girl with the caption, “We love you Rue, welcome baby girl @babyruerose 😢😍🌹❤.”

Now, just a little over a week after Rue’s birth, Teyana has already gotten back to business and is showing off her signature six pack of abs to prove it! Iman took to Instagram to show off his wife’s banging body while politely letting doctors (and the world) know that the six week recommended break from physical activity has nothing on those long eight months of no activity that they endured as a couple while Teyana was pregnant. Check out the video below.

At this point, it’s safe to say that our good sis Teyana is 2 – 0 for the after birth body bounce back!

Teyana Taylor’s Abs Are Back Just Days After Giving Birth  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

teyana taylor

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…

Taylor's death six months ago have prompted global protests and messages from civic leaders such as Michelle Obama and Kamala…
09.15.20
CBC Introduces Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020…

The Congressional Black Caucus was heralding its new Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020 bill that it says will make…
09.16.20
Tulsa Police Video Shows White Driver Resist Cops,…

Tulsa police video shows a white driver pulled over by cops refuse to follow orders, resist arrest and assaulted officers…
09.15.20
Court’s Ruling To End Immigrants’ TPS Status Hurts…

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to end immigrants' Temporary Protection Status (TPS), disproportionately impacting people working in industries…
09.15.20
‘I Do Identify As Bisexual,’ Andrew Gillum Reveals…

Andrew Gillum told Tamron Hall during an interview that he identifies as "bisexual."
09.15.20
Fired! Cop On Viral Video Beating Car Passenger…

One of the Clayton County cops who beat car passenger Roderick Walker was set to be fired, the Georgia police…
09.14.20
Ambushed LA Cops Were Shot Near Compton Police…

The cops ambushed in Compton, California, were shot near a Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's police station that is allegedly…
09.14.20
Republican Party Senator Lightly Smacks Hand Of President…

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is among the first to call out the disastrous handling of the pandemic under the…
09.14.20
Andrew Gillum Talks Hotel Scandal with Tamron Hall:…

Kicking off the second season of her talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, the in-depth interview sheds light on the…
09.14.20
George Floyd’s Family, Lawyers Rip ‘Blame The Dead’…

George Floyd's family and their lawyers ripped the defense team as the Hennepin County attorney were disqualified from prosecuting the…
09.14.20
Close