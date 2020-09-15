Teyana Taylor’s Abs Are Back Just Days After Giving Birth

It’s official, Teyana Taylor is the queen of the snapback. Just a few days after giving birth to her baby girl Rue Rose, sis is flaunting her abs and we have no choice but to stan!

The singer, actress and model recently welcomed her second daughter with hubby Iman Shumpert into the world. Her baller hubby confirmed the news on Instagram shortly after Rue’s birth, sharing with fans that his wife actually gave birth to their daughter right from their very own bathroom!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit,” Shumpert announced on social media. “She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you!”

Teyana also shared the news of her new daughter’s arrival on her personal Instagram page, adding another adorable video of their baby girl with the caption, “We love you Rue, welcome baby girl @babyruerose .”

Now, just a little over a week after Rue’s birth, Teyana has already gotten back to business and is showing off her signature six pack of abs to prove it! Iman took to Instagram to show off his wife’s banging body while politely letting doctors (and the world) know that the six week recommended break from physical activity has nothing on those long eight months of no activity that they endured as a couple while Teyana was pregnant. Check out the video below.

At this point, it’s safe to say that our good sis Teyana is 2 – 0 for the after birth body bounce back!

Teyana Taylor’s Abs Are Back Just Days After Giving Birth was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9: