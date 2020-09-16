CLOSE
‘Lovecraft Country”s Jonathan Majors Cast As Kang The Conqueror In ‘Ant-Man 3’

With 2020 being the struggle year that it’s been for, well, the whole world, one of the few bright spots we can all appreciate it HBO’s new sci-fi series Lovecraft Country and it’s breakout star, Jonathan Majors.

After bursting onto the scene in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and now the culture’s new favorite HBO show this side of Watchmen, 2020 is turning out to be a stellar year for Majors as he’s now been called up to the big leagues for real to be the next big villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Deadline the bright new Hollywood star has just been cast to take on the role of one of the Avengers most dangerous super-villains, Kang The Conqueror, in Marvel’s upcoming Ant-Man 3.

While Marvel has yet to confirm or deny the report, it seems like insiders are sure that Majors will be the next big bad villain to make his MCU debut and we cannot wait.

The studio had no comment, but sources close to the project say he is likely to play the super-villain Kang the Conqueror.

Sources add that like with so many new characters in the MCU, there could be a twist with how the character is featured in future films, but as of now he is likely to be one of the main villains in the next installment in the franchise.

For those who aren’t familiar with the comic book super-villain, Kang The Conqueror is a time-traveling entity who’s lived many lives over the centuries and has found himself in quarrels with everyone from the Avengers to the Fantastic Four. That being said, rumors are circulating that Ant-Man 3 will also introduce the new iteration of Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and The Human Torch as Kang a.k.a Nathaniel Richards is the father of Reed Richards a.k.a Mr. Fantastic.

Though no word yet on whether or not Kang will be the main villain or have a Thanos-ish role where he’s introduced and set up for a future battle with the new Avengers team in Avengers 5, we’re hella excited to see Jonathans Majors killer biceps put the hurting on somebody at some point. Heck, this might be the first time we root for the super-villain in a Marvel movie. Just sayin.

