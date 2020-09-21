CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Cardi B.’s Real Reason For Divorcing Offset & Bronny Caught Doing Drugs [WATCH]

The tea is saying that Vanessa Bryant is kicking her mother out of her mansion.  Her mother, Sofia Laine is set to do an interview explaining what happened.

Over the weekend 15-year-old Bronny James, accidentally posted a video to social media of him smoking weed.  The internet parents are upset with Bronny doing drugs and are wondering why he would do them.

Also, Cardi B explains exactly why she wanted a divorce.  

After the tragic death of Kobe and Gigi Bryant in a helicopter crash the world has been grieving. Artists from all around the world have honored the family by creating beautiful murals of the two. Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa has decided to take a visit to a mural out in LA of her husband and her daughter Gigi. She posted a picture in front of the mural honoring her family prior to taking her daughter Natalia to winter formal. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Mamba mentality lives on and Vanessa plans on keeping her husband & daughters name alive forever!    

Gary’s Tea: Cardi B.’s Real Reason For Divorcing Offset & Bronny Caught Doing Drugs [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

