The tea is saying that Vanessa Bryant is kicking her mother out of her mansion. Her mother, Sofia Laine is set to do an interview explaining what happened.

Over the weekend 15-year-old Bronny James, accidentally posted a video to social media of him smoking weed. The internet parents are upset with Bronny doing drugs and are wondering why he would do them.

Also, Cardi B explains exactly why she wanted a divorce.

Gary’s Tea: Cardi B.’s Real Reason For Divorcing Offset & Bronny Caught Doing Drugs [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com