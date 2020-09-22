CLOSE
Kanye West Responds To Ma$e After He Was Called Out For Being A Hypocrite

Kanye West Responds To Ma$e's Demand For An Apology

Kanye West has had music Twitter in shambles after he decided to make it his mission to revolutionize how artists are signed to labels and the deals and contracts they were given while pissing on his Grammy, literally. His music biz rant caught the attention of one rapper who West sort of clowned on wax.

While Kanye West was on his electronic soapbox, aka Twitter, there were some music artists calling bull you know what on West’s claims and felt he was very hypocritical. One artist, in particular, Ma$e, came with the receipts in an Instagram post calling out Yeezy for his hypocrisy. If you remember, on the track “Devil in a New Dress,” West spoke on Ma$e’s sudden exit from the rap game, “don’t leave while your hot, that’s how Ma$e screwed up.”

Now the “Feel So Good” rapper is demanding an apology.

“When I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, used you to shame me for leaving the very same system,” said Ma$e. “#Remember, your famous line ‘Don’t leave when you hot’? I know today you may see it very differently, so… You owe me (and my family) a public #apology and then some if anyone owes you one. For alluding to the fact that me following God at the height of my career was a bad decision.”

West heard Ma$e and has responded in the wee hours of the morning and admits that the former Bad Boy artist is correct but did not actually say “I’m sorry” to the Harlem rapper.

“Ma$e is right about that line … I always felt funny about that line,” admitted Ye on Twitter. “Ma$e is one of my favorite rappers, and I based a lot of my flows off of him … I’m the king of ‘ooh can I get away with this bars’ so I reap what I sow when the next generation does the same to me.”

Now we have to wait and see if this will be enough for Ma$e.

Photo: Brian Stukes / Getty

