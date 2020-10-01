CLOSE
MTA Not Moving Forward With Planned Service Cuts

MTA Link Bus

Source: Cheryl Fields / ATU Local 1300

The MTA is changing its course after proposing cuts to its bus lines.

The proposed cuts would have led to a 20% service reduction as well as decreased commuter bus and MARC train service starting in January 2021.

About 25 bus lines would have been cut and the MTA would have eliminated all express routes linking Baltimore’s suburbs to the city.

The agency placed the blame on the coronavirus pandemic, but said overall transit ridership is down 60% from 2019.

Instead of instituting the above changes, the MTA said Wednesday it will put into place “temporary, strategic service reductions to MARC and Commuter Bus while continuing to operate core Local Bus on current schedules.” Those changes will take effect on November 2.

City leaders as well as leaders in Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties issued a joint statement praising the decision to walk back the proposed cuts.

“We’re pleased that the state has reversed their decision to balance the budget on the backs of our most vulnerable residents. While we understand the significant budget challenges caused by the pandemic, the proposed cuts would have only caused further harm to our residents who are already bearing the brunt of this crisis. Moving forward, we must continue to fight for more state funding to reverse generations of underinvestment in transportation across our entire region.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

MTA Not Moving Forward With Planned Service Cuts  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

