Here We Go Again: Texas Cop Arrested After He Shot & Killed Unarmed Black Man Jonathan Price

According to a statement from the Texas Rangers, Officer Lucas responded to a call on Saturday (Oct.3) about a "possible fight in progress" in Wolfe City, Texas.

Protest Held In Texas After Unarmed Black Man Is Killed By Police

Source: Montinique Monroe / Getty

Add breaking up a fight to the growing list of things that can get you shot and killed by the Police.

White Texas police officer Shaun Lucas has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a 31-year-old unarmed Black man, Jonathan Price, as he walked away from him. According to a statement from the Texas Rangers, Officer Lucas responded to a call on Saturday (Oct.3) about a “possible fight in progress” in Wolfe City, Texas.

According to S.Lee Merritt, a lawyer for the Price family said the sorry excuse for a cop tried to detain Price who was unarmed and was trying to break up a fight between a man and a woman inside a convenience store. According to the Texas Rangers, Price “resisted in a nonthreatening posture and began walking away.”  Officer Lucas then fired his taser at Price before going for his service weapon and shooting Price.

Price’s mother, Marcelle Louis,  hopped out of bed and immediately rushed to the scene and was not surprised that her son tried to help.

“That’s what he always did, tried to help others. I taught him that all the years.”

Price was then taken to Hunt Regional Hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds.

Officer Price was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Hunt County, Texas, jail on Monday (Sept.5) before he was transferred to another facility. According to jail records his bond was set at $1 million.

Mr.Merrit voiced his frustrations Twitter stating that Price’s arrest should have “happened the day he murdered JP,” and that “john should still be here.”

Jonathan Price was beloved by friends and professional athletes and former athletes have spoken out after Price’s tragic death.

We will continue to keep our eyes on this situation, rest in power Jonathan Price.

Photo: Montinique Monroe / Getty

Here We Go Again: Texas Cop Arrested After He Shot & Killed Unarmed Black Man Jonathan Price  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

