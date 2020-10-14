CLOSE
Michael B. Jordan Posted A Thirst Trap Photo To Remind Us To Vote Early And Now We’re Camped Out At The Polls

Michael B. Jordan took to social media to encourage fans to vote "early" in a thirst-trap photo that has proven highly effective.

Hollywood Talent Agencies March To Support Black Lives Matter Protests

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Talk about effective messaging. Our thick bearded bae Michael B. Jordan posted a steamy photo urging his fans to vote and we’re currently camped out at the polls to make zaddy proud. Just kidding (but we can be).

MBJ, who recently debuted a new do on Instagram, appears in the photo shirtless while biting his bottom lip. The enticing image is giving us bedroom vibes even though it’s sole purpose, of course, is to remind us to vote. Hence, the voting information in the next slides if you dared to scroll.

“Vote early,” he simply captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

Vote Early ✅ 🗳

A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) on

The hunky Creed star isn’t the only celebrity to encourage his followers to vote in a unique way. Lizzo dressed up like a sexy “Auntie Sam” to remind her fans to make sure they’re registered to vote, confirm their polling location by simply texting “LIZZOBEVOTING” to 26797.

And Bad Hair actress and director Lena Waithe used fashion to make a strong political statement by supporting her friend Melody Ehsani’s limited-edition sweatsuit for the #Vote4EverMerch collection. ⁣

View this post on Instagram

Women – supporting – women, love to see it and lean in it. We’ve always been the backbone of America anyway, truly and throughly. ⁣ ⁣ There’s less than 26 days until the election and my sister @MelodyEhsani has partnered with @MichelleObama’s @WhenWeAllVote on a limited edition sweatsuit for the #Vote4EverMerch collection. ⁣ ⁣ The injustices against men and women in America are tremendous, but nothing we can’t overcome. Join us to shift the culture around voting to ensure everyone’s voice is heard and remembered this November. ⁣ ⁣ All proceeds are going directly to When We All Vote’s mission to increase participation in every election.⁣ ⁣ Grab your sisters, your mothers, and aunties and make sure you get out and VOTE!⁣ ⁣ REGISTER. MAKE A PLAN. TELL A FRIEND.

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

And we can’t forget when our Forever FLOTUS rocked a fierce red lip in partnership with the Lip Bar and the When We All Vote initiative.

So you get to the point, vote!

