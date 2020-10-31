CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Sean Connery, Oscar-Winner & Iconic James Bond Actor Dead At 90

The Oscar-Winning Actor Played the Iconic James Bond From 1962–1967, 1971 and 1983

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
BRITAIN-LITERATURE-CONNERY

Source: ED JONES / Getty

Oscar-winning actor Sean Connery has died. The Scottish-born actor is best known for being the first actor to bring the character of famed international spy, James Bond to film. Connery played Bond, beginning in 1962 with the film “Dr. No.” He would continue until 1967 and return for the films “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971) and “Never Say Never Again” (1983).

Connery won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as police officer Jimmy Malone in The Untouchables. He also starred in movies such as The Hunt for Red October and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Connery was 90 years old.

Source: BBC

RELATED: James Bond Returns In First Action-Packed Trailer For ‘No Time To Die’

RELATED: Lashana Lynch Will Make History As The First Black Woman To Take On 007 Role In New James Bond Film

Anwar Hussein Collection

#BlackGirlMagic: The Sexiest Black Bond Girls

5 photos Launch gallery

#BlackGirlMagic: The Sexiest Black Bond Girls

Continue reading #BlackGirlMagic: The Sexiest Black Bond Girls

#BlackGirlMagic: The Sexiest Black Bond Girls

Sean Connery, Oscar-Winner & Iconic James Bond Actor Dead At 90  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Videos
One Vote
Latest
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia
Protests Break Out In Philadelphia After Police Shooting…

Police reform has been a steady subject for protesters recently and it follows the same pattern for those protesting in…
10.27.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.27.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.27.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.26.20
The Oprah Effect: Mogul To Rally Voters With…

Oprah Winfrey will be hosting a series of virtual town hall events in various battleground states that are expected to…
10.26.20
It Sure Seems Like Black Folks Are Fueling…

One of the main things missing from the overall electoral equation four years ago has seemingly fueled the 2020 early…
10.26.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Kristen Welker Wins Final Presidential Debate As Moderator…

Kristen Welker emerged as the real winner of the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the moderator…
10.23.20
7 items
Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020…

President Barack Obama called out Donald Trump while making his case in favor of Joe Biden's candidacy in his first…
10.26.20
Close