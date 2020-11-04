CLOSE
"Sister Code" - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Like mother, like daughter. Top Model winner Eva Marcille Sterling’s daughter is following in her mama’s footsteps when it comes to striking a pose. The 6 year old showed off her modeling skills in a series of photos posted to her mother’s Instagram account.

In the post Eva wrote, “She’s got it honest🌻 @tyrabanks HELP🙏🏾 @marleyraesterling14 #six My aunt shot these and Marley directed herself. 📸 phone shoot. Go to @lunarmoonkids for these amazing kids clothes!”

I’m almost positive Tyra Banks would approve of this little baby’s smize. The fact that she directed her own shoot shows that she has real talent, just like her mother.

Marley Rae gave face on her own Instagram page. “Get it from my momma @evamarcille 😍,” she captioned the photo.

Get it from my momma @evamarcille 😍

She better work! Marley didn’t stop there though. The brand that she modeled for posted another image of the model protege giving the cameraman a run for her money. You can genuinely tell she enjoys being in front of the camera.

Children are sponges. It’s so cool to watch them grow and develop their own individual interests. For Eva, I’m sure it’s a great feeling to watch Marley follow in her footsteps and actually thrive at their new potential profession. We’ve seen that become the blueprint for lots of celebrity kids. Looks like Marley Rae may has a bright future in front of, and behind the lens. Regardless of what she decides to do for a living, I know her parents will be proud! What do you think? Is young Marley Rae a top model in the making?

 

Eva Marcille’s Daughter Marley Rae Is All Grown Up And She’s A Budding Model  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

