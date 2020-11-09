CLOSE
Hot Spot: People Call Out Van Jones For Mistaking Mary J. Blige Song For Beyonce’ [WATCH]

After commentating on the election for four days straight, Van Jones couldn’t hold his emotions back.  After Biden’s victory, the CNN host spoke about how he felt about the chosen president-elect.  He remembered George Floyd and spoke about black lives in the current state of the country.

Things went left for him when he mentioned that vice president-elect Kamala Harris walked out to a Beyonce’ song when in actuality it was a Mary J. Blige song.

After a grueling week that had millions around the world patiently (and impatiently) waiting by their TV screens for election results, Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States. With the win, Kamala Harris has made history becoming the first Black, first woman, and first South Asian vice president. When the news broke, people took to social media to express their feelings about the election including celebrities like Kerry Washington, Lizzo, and D.L. Hughley.

Hot Spot: People Call Out Van Jones For Mistaking Mary J. Blige Song For Beyonce’ [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

