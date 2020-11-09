After commentating on the election for four days straight, Van Jones couldn’t hold his emotions back. After Biden’s victory, the CNN host spoke about how he felt about the chosen president-elect. He remembered George Floyd and spoke about black lives in the current state of the country.
Things went left for him when he mentioned that vice president-elect Kamala Harris walked out to a Beyonce’ song when in actuality it was a Mary J. Blige song.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
1. Deborah Cox1 of 20
2. Tika Sumpter2 of 20
3. Niecy Nash3 of 20
4. MC Hammer4 of 20
5. Amanda Seales5 of 20
6. Kendrick Sampson6 of 20
7. Lebron James7 of 20
8. Roland Martin8 of 20
9. Lizzo9 of 20
10. Dule Hill10 of 20
11. Attorney Ben Crump11 of 20
12. Kerry Washington12 of 20
13. Antonio Hamilton13 of 20
14. Jimmy Kimmel14 of 20
15. Martha Stewart15 of 20
16. Barbra Streisand16 of 20
17. D.L. Hughley17 of 20
18. Snoop Dogg18 of 20
19. Ellen Degeneres19 of 20
Hot Spot: People Call Out Van Jones For Mistaking Mary J. Blige Song For Beyonce’ [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com