LaLa Is Giving Us Summer Beach Body Goals In Her Latest Instagram Photo

T.O. Green Signing Party Hosted By La La Anthony

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lala Anthony is serving it up for the gram! The actress showed off her curvaceous body in an orange thong swimsuit in the middle of the ocean. If there is a photo that’ll make you drop the carbs and pick up some vegetables, this is it.

LaLa has been booked and busy this past year with her appearances on both Power and The Chi. It’s been great watching her hone her career as an actress. Between her acting gigs and balancing life as a mother to Kiyan and wife to Carmelo Anthony, we can see why vacation time is vital.

LaLa doesn’t play when it comes to maintaining her figure. A combination of eating right and working out is her basic routine. In 2017, she told Hollywood Life, “With looking right, it’s mostly about your eating,” she admits. “And, I feel like a lot of us struggle with that. I’m trying to stay consistent in making better choices when it comes to food. I can’t say I’m always great at it, but I try to keep that in mind. You can’t work your a-s off in the gym and then just throw it all away by eating horrible.”

They say summer bodies are built in the winter, so now is the perfect time to start sculpting the beach physique of your dreams. “When you’re putting time into yourself and you’re really seeing the work pay off, you just have a different confidence about yourself. I’m definitely in a great place,” La La explains. “I feel confident, I feel happy and I’m just ready for what the next challenge is, as far as work is concerned; especially with acting; whatever that is going to be.”

Alright now LaLa, I’m stepping away from the sugar and carbs.

