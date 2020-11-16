CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

CEO Creations: Dame Dash & Raquel Horn Welcome Baby Son

Welcome Baby Dusko.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 9, 2019

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

Damon Dash has added another member to his family. He and his lady now share a child together.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on Bossip, the self-proclaimed Cake-A-Holic is closing out 2020 on a great note. On Sunday, November 15 he announced that his longtime lover Raquel Horn gave birth to their first offspring together.

“We did it! @raquelmhorn what you did last night was incredible your a warrior a fine warrior ..I love you and the life you created for us … thank you #investinwomen @babydusko” he wrote. 

“Wifey For Lifey” also shared in their excitement in a separate post from her Instagram account.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Welcome @babydusko daddy @duskopoppington and I love you… thank you Damon fir the greatest gift in the whole world … I love you so much … thank you for holding my hand being my shoulder to cry on and my strength to move forward.”

Dash also shared a clip of him bringing her a full course spread for breakfast at the hospital. Naturally, he delivered the goods in Harlem fashion as he wore a Versace robe while going through the menu.

“I want to say big props for latching very quick; your latch game is incredible” Dash shared of his baby boy nursing with Mom.

Horn and Dash have been a couple for several years. Dash has four other children from two past relationships included his former marriage to model turned fashion executive Rachel Roy.

Photo: Getty

CEO Creations: Dame Dash & Raquel Horn Welcome Baby Son  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dame Dash

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Racist Much?: Megyn Kelly Calls For White People…

During her interview with right-wing show, America This Week with host Eric Bolling, the disgraced journalist complained on-air about President-elect,…
11.17.20
Trump, COVID-19, #TheBlackBallot
Trump Makes An Admission About Winner Of The…

Since Joe Biden was projected winner of the 2020 Presidential race and was named President elect, Donald Trump has yet…
11.16.20
‘Manly Men’? People Are Laughing At Candace Owens,…

Candace Owens' tweet questioning pop singer Harry Styles' masculinity prompted people to point their Twitter fingers at her husband.
11.16.20
15 items
Black People For Joe Biden To Consider For…

Here's a list of Black people reportedly being considered for roles in the president-elect's future cabinet.
11.17.20
Who Runs The World: Black & Latina Women…

After the historic turnout for both groups during the 2020 Presidential Election, both Black and Brown women have taken notice…
11.13.20
Trump Is Getting Republicans Paid From Refusing To…

Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 election to Biden is motivated by money, not his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud,…
11.13.20
Man Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery Texted With Friend…

A bond hearing for Travis McMichael, who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, all but confirmed the accused murderer in what's…
11.13.20
Ticketmaster’s Plan To Check Covid-19 Status For Concerts…

As another pandemic shutdown looms over the country one entertainment conglomerate forges forward. If you want to see your favorite…
11.13.20
Stacey Abrams Documentary-ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY
Stacey Abrams: Political Hero And Romance Author

Stacey Abrams is the former Georgia state house minority leader, and if you ask many Democrats, a Political Super Hero…
11.12.20
American multinational package delivery and supply chain...
UPS Lifts Ban On Natural Hairstyles & Beards

UPS is walking back some of its policies when it comes to the personal appearance of its employees–most notably, its…
11.12.20
Close