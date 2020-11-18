CLOSE
50 Cent Claims He Was Offered $1 Million To Formally Back Trump

The king of petty also thinks Weezy got a bag and the sweater for his participation.

50 Cent

The people didn’t find 50 Cent’s attempts at humor funny when it came to politics. He is now clearing up his earlier statement and much more.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Queens Native was a recent guest on The Breakfast Club. The crew got the “I Get Money” rapper to discuss a variety of topics but a particular tweet was the highlight of the interview. Back in October he posted a screenshot of Joe Biden’s proposed tax program and urged his followers to vote for Trump. “WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f***ing mind.” he wrote.

He would then go on to side with Biden but to hear him tell it the Trump administration offered him a bag to stand next to the current POTUS. “They offered me $1 million to go to Trump’s inauguration,” 50 said. “I passed on that. [They offered] $500,000, and it went up to $1 million while I was still confused with whether I should do it.” Fif would go on to offer more context behind the offer and the possible implications on his personal brand. “He was needing it for the same reasons you see now, he participated with different artists, and shit like that, for the Black vote,” 50 said. “And I’m going, nah, I ain’t gone put myself in that position ’cause I don’t know what I’d have to do to recover from that.”

You can see the exchange below.

