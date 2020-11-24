CLOSE
Be Friends First: Erykah Badu Opens Up About Relationship With Andre 3000

He’s one of my best friends on the planet.”- Erykah Badu on Andre 3000

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

Source: 2020HHA / Getty

Before the internet coined the phrase, “relationship goals”, Erykah Badu and Andre 3000 were the living example, for many; now Ms. Badu is opening up about the iconic relationship with singer Summer Walker.

On Monday (Nov 23) as a part of the “Musicians on Musicians” segment for Rolling Stone, Badu sat down with Summer Walker and discussed the beginning of her relationship with 3 Stacks, revealing that when the two first became an item, it was fueled mostly by the physical attraction before noting that the two became close friends while raising their son, Seven.

“When we became boyfriend and girlfriend in the ‘90s, we didn’t become friends first. We were attracted to each other first,” Erykah Badu said. “We had stuff in common, but we didn’t learn all of that until over the years. We have a 23-year-old son. Over these years, we’ve just become closer and closer as friends, as humans, as man, as woman.”

Despite the fact the two parted ways more than two decades ago, Badu states that they have blossomed into “best friends” adding that the two eclectic icons are “really close.”

“He just left Dallas, actually. He came down for my grandma’s memorial. He’s one of my best friends on the planet,” Badu continued. “I care for him so very much, about his livelihood, his art, his feelings. And I’m a super big fan of him. I’m assuming he’s also a fan of my music. We’re really close. We laugh all the time, talk about things. It’s brother and sister, it’s grandmother and grandson, it’s father and daughter. It’s so many different things depending on what the situation calls for.”

Although the conversation touched on relationships, it wasn’t long before the “Come Thru” and “Window Seat” singers talked about shared interests, including their shared obsession with UFOs; as they jokingly share their disappointment about not being abducted.

Badu: I know that you are very interested in the paranormal. I’m going to ask a super superpersonal question. Have you ever seen a UFO?

Walker: No. Thank God. Honestly, I would shit myself. I’ve seen some things that were unidentified in the sky, but I’m not going to call it anything. I’m going to say no.

Badu: Neither have I, and I’m just trying to figure out, “Why am I not good enough to be abducted by or visited by extraterrestrials? What do I have to do?”

Walker: You’re like, “I’m doing all the right stuff. I stay out late at night.” [Laughs.]

Check out the interview in its entirety here.

Be Friends First: Erykah Badu Opens Up About Relationship With Andre 3000  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Andre 3000 , erykah badu

