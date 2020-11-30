CLOSE
Baltimore County Public Schools Says Chromebooks Not Affected By Ransomware Cyber Attack

Connecticut School District Prepares Classrooms For Hybrid Learning

Source: John Moore / Getty

Baltimore County Public Schools are now saying that BCPS-issued Chromebooks are not impacted by the ransomware cyber attack that forced them to shutter schools last week.

BCPS students and staff may now safely use BCPS-issued Chromebooks and BCPS Google accounts.

The school district said no one should use BCPS-issued Windows-based devices until further notice.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools Says Chromebooks Not Affected By Ransomware Cyber Attack  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

