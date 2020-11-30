CLOSE
Business & Economy
HomeBusiness & Economy

Cyber Monday: Here Are More Than 100 Black-Owned Businesses To Support Over The Holidays, And Forever

"We have to keep these dollars in our community just a little bit longer."

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Young family online Christmas shopping

Source: Marko Geber / Getty

UPDATED 6:00 a.m. EDT, Nov. 30, 2020:

Fresh off of Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday provides another chance to support Black-owned companies offering online discounts and sales during the holiday season. Not only is it an opportunity to grab some good deals as gifting becomes increasingly urgent in the next few weeks, it’s also the perfect time to support Black businesses that have disproportionately suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

They can literally use all the help they can get to stay afloat.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Luckily, this year offers no shortage of Black-owned businesses to support, with the internet being the great equalizer for companies that don’t have a physical store. But if you’re still having problems finding a Black-owned business to support, there is, of course, an app for that.

Prior to the pandemic, there were about 2.6 Black-owned businesses in America. At that point, an estimated 80% of them failed in their first years. But since the pandemic hit, they’ve been closing at about double the rate of small businesses not owned by Black people.

 

Buying Black has become somewhat of a rallying call for African Americans after the polarizing presidency of Donald Trump widened the racial divide in America. People, especially Black folks, were looking for ways to prop up the Black community. Now, as the coronavirus disproportionately affects Black people in myriad ways, the effort to avoid major retailers for this year’s holiday shopping has been ramped up in favor of spending with Black-owned businesses.

The Black Business News Blog listed 25 Black-owned businesses offering up their wares for sale, including everything from desserts and snacks to drinks to cosmetics to clothing and more.

The Black Girl With Long Hair website also listed more than 40 other Black companies that focus on cosmetics and fashion.

Super Selected’s website has also provided a list of products made by 50 Black-owned companies that were offering sales for Cyber Monday.

A Twitter hashtag for Black-owned businesses has gone viral, and more Black-owned deals for Cyber Monday, the overall holiday season and for the future can be found by clicking here and here.

 

Cyber Monday: Here Are More Than 100 Black-Owned Businesses To Support Over The Holidays, And Forever  was originally published on newsone.com

Cyber Monday

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Cecilia Rouse Will Be The First Black Person…

Joe Biden tapped Cecelia Rouse to be the next chairperson of the Council of Economic Advisers. If confirmed by the…
11.30.20
Black Folks Won’t Forget All The Ways People…

The election results are official, but for many Black voters, concerns about efforts to disenfranchise their ballots this year will…
11.30.20
Symone Sanders And Karine Jean-Pierre Land Key Roles…

Symone Sanders and Karine Jean-Pierre were part of a historic all-female communications team that will serve Joe Biden and Kamala…
11.30.20
Oregon Community Rallies Around Black Teen Fatally Shot…

Aidan Ellison, a 19-year-old Black man, was fatally shot in the chest on November 23 by a white man named…
11.30.20
Will A Black Woman Be Appointed To Kamala…

Black Lives Matter activists and other prominent Black political leaders want to ensure that the Senate includes a Black woman…
11.30.20
People Think Trump OK’d Iran’s Nuclear Scientist Assassination…

Regardless of which country launched the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, there seems to be one unverified…
11.30.20
Racist Landlord Gets Fraction Of Max Prison Time…

A racist white man who rented property to a Black family with children was given a delayed, light prison sentence…
11.30.20
Everyone Is Counting On Black Women Again To…

Black women invested in this election with the promise that their votes would produce action towards legislation eradicating blocked accessways…
11.24.20
David Dinkins, First Black Mayor Of New York…

David N. Dinkins, the first and only Black person to hold the post of mayor in the city of New…
11.24.20
Meet Shuwanza Goff, The Black Woman Who Will…

Goff will help lead efforts to help propel Biden's legislative efforts through Congress, which includes policies promising to lengthen, ensure,…
11.24.20
Close