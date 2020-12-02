Hot Spot: Pretty Ricky Member Arrested For COVID Joke At Disney World [VIDEO]

If you remember Pretty Ricky, then you may recall Spectular. Well, he was arrested at Disney World for a bad COVID joke gone wrong. The rapper of the group claimed he had coronavirus after faking a sneeze. Once the Disney employee asked him to step out of line, the Pretty Ricky member punched him.

In other news, Diddy may be battling Dr. Dre in a VERZUZ battle to compete against the 9 million viewers from the last event between Jeezy and Gucci Mane.

