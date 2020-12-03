CLOSE
Sanaa Lathan’s Natural Hair Is Thriving After Shaving It Off 3 Years Ago

50th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Remember when Sanaa Lathan got fully into character for her highly anticipated role in Netflix’s 2018 adapted film Nappily Ever After. The stunning actress shaved her tresses in an emotional scene that made the movie one of the most talked about Netflix projects that year. Since doing the big chop, Sanaa has slowly watched her hair grow back fuller, longer and healthier. She took to social media, last night, to show fans how far her mini fro has come.

Sanaa revealed that she went three years without adding heat to her hair while keeping it in protective styles. “Good morning. 3 years after shaving it off. Protective styles, braids and almost no heat,” she wrote.

A fews prior, Sanaa teased fans saying she is ready to cut her hair again while posting a throwback clip to the film that inspired the hair transition.

Around the time of the release of Nappily Ever After, we caught up with Sanaa who opened up about cutting her real hair opposed to wearing a wig for the hair flick.

“I had a lot of hair, it was long,” she said. “Many years of growing it. I was like ‘I’m an actress, I don’t have to do this.’ The technology they have today, it looks really natural. But the more I delved into the story and character, ‘I was like I would be doing this character and this story and what this means in this culture and our world a disservice if I do not shave my head,’” she explained.

Sanaa Lathan

