CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 9, 2020: Civil Rights Leaders Call on Biden — Black ‘Firsts’ — Covid-19 Cases Swell Past 15M

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. Civil Rights Leaders Call on Biden to Make Good Promise of Diversity

What You Need To Know:

During an almost two hour virtual meeting with President-elect Biden, leaders of seven Civil Rights organizations, pressed for wider diversity in the new administration.

2. Black ‘Firsts’: News Executive Rashida Jones and Army General Lloyd J. Austin Make History

What You Need To Know:

The talents of several African Americans have been recognized and, in many instances, rewarded this year as institutions reckon with and attempt to remedy practices of systemic racism in this country.

3. Coronavirus Update: As U.S. Covid-19 Cases Swell Past 15 Million, Fauci Warns of the Risk of Gatherings During Holiday

What You Need To Know:

During New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus briefing on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci advised Americans to limit family gatherings to fewer than 10 over the holidays to curb the spread of the virus. 

4. Sheriff Deputy Killed Columbus, Ohio Black Man As He Entered His Own Home

What You Need To Know:

Deputy Jason Meade, a 17-year veteran of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, fatally shot Casey Goodson, 23, while working with the US Marshal’s fugitive task force to recover violent offenders.

5. Why UPS Finally Lifted Its Ban On “Black Hairstyles” Ahead Of Holiday Hiring

What You Need To Know:

Shipping giant UPS has finally eliminated their outdated company bans on beards, long hair, afros, and braids. 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 9, 2020: Civil Rights Leaders Call on Biden — Black ‘Firsts’ — Covid-19 Cases Swell Past 15M  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Breaking Is Now An Official Olympic Sport

One of the four elements of Hip-Hop (MC's, DJ's, graffiti and breakdancing breaking/b-boying) is now a proper Olympic sport. Today…
12.08.20
The Most Sweeping Bill To Decriminalize Marijuana Is…

The MORE Act passed in the House on Friday, the first of many steps to reverse and rectify the extensive…
12.07.20
From Fred Hampton To Laquan McDonald: Why We…

The Chicago police is notoriously corrupt.
12.04.20
TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails Owner Says Restaurant Thriving…

Kevin Kelley's upscale Dallas establishment is booked for reservations at a high clip despite all the chatter over the viral…
12.04.20
Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, D-Nice Among Honorees At…

The National Action Network revealed the five winners' names for the annual Triumph Awards that recognize people for working to…
12.03.20
CDC Panel Votes 13-1 That COVID-19 Vaccine Should…

It's been a long nine months thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is finally some light at the end…
12.03.20
Here’s Why The CDC Reduced Quarantine Time From…

Here's why the quarantine time has decreased.
12.02.20
Freak Nasty! Couples Swingers Event Pinged as COVID…

New Orleans has lots of strict COVID-19 guidelines in place including no dancing, but that didn’t stop the 2020 Naughty N’awlins…
12.02.20
Republican Blames Trump For Noose Sent To Election…

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's Voting Systems Manager, directly blamed Trump for a noose sent to an election worker as well as…
12.02.20
Meet Kamala Harris’ Unapologetically Black Senior Staff

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' senior staff is shaping up to be a proper representation of the voters who are largely…
12.02.20
Close