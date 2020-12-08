CLOSE
La La Anthony Announces New Horror Comedy Film ‘Juju’ With Issa Rae

Lala Anthony as LaKeisha on Power

Source: STARZ / Starz

Horror satire has become increasingly trendy amongst Hollywood producers and now Issa Rae and La La Anthony are set to executively produce their own rendition for the popular genre in new horror comedy flick Juju. Media personality and actress La La shares the exciting news to Instagram today.

Deadline exclusively announced the news of their new film Juju that will both scare you and make you cackle all at once. La La has made great strides in television and film over the years and with great success in Power it is no wonder she is leaning into her executive producer bag with this upcoming horror comedy for Universal Pictures.

Tapping in with the Insecure creator, Issa Rae, to create something theaters hasn’t quite seen before. The film is still in the early stages of development so there aren’t many details about the basis of the movie. According to Deadline, the film will be based upon an original concept by Angelica Nwandu, the founder of The Shade Room and a Sundance fellow who is set to write the script.

The new film will become a firsts for many involved including Thembi Banks, who has directed on Insecure. The young director is set to make her studio feature directorial debut with Juju. Banks is an accomplished Sundance alum and she was in the midst of helming Young, Wild, Free for Macro, SK Global and Baron Davis, but the feature project was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Issa Rae tends to work with familiar people from past projects and this feature will be no different. It appears she will also be joined by longtime partner Deniese Davis who will also produce Juju, with Hoorae’s SVP Development Sara Rastogi to oversee it.

There will be more details to follow as the film is being created, but until then, we can revel in the excitement with the executive producers from this majority women-led crew. Kudos to Issa Rae, La La Anthony and the rest of the team on their latest project taking a step outside of their usual space in television and film. Make it spooky but give the girls a laugh! What a twisted yet entertaining concept.

