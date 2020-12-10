CLOSE
Christina Milian and Cassie Fine Show Off Their Beautiful Baby Bumps In Pregnancy Announcement

Christina Milian and cassie

2021 just got brighter for Christina Milian and Cassie Ventura Fine. Both women took to Instagram to announce they’ll be dropping beautiful bundles of joy early next year.

In an Instagram post, Christina Milian posted an image of her boyfriend Matt Pokora kissing her growing baby bump against the sunset. Her caption read, “You and Me + 3 🌏 #morelove

Christina has a daughter from a previous relationship with singer and producer The Dream. She welcomed her second child with Matt on January 20, 2020. Their family continues to grow with baby number three baking in the oven. With the pandemic dominating most of the year, Christina has used to time to give fans a deeper insight to her everyday life via her show Really, Truly, Maybe. She’s also started a few businesses across several industries.

In another Instagram post, Cassie showed off a larger baby bump with the caption reading, “Can’t wait to meet you.”

Cassie and her husband Alex Fine celebrated the birthday of her first child Frankie earlier this week. The couple got married in in 2019, and welcomed their first child later that year. Judging by Cassie’s pregnancy photos, she is likely in her second trimester.

Pandemic babies have been popping up all over the place! These couples are beyond deserving of their beautiful bundles of joy. They’re also in great company. This year alone, we’ve witnessed the birth so many great celebrity kids. Between Teyana Taylor’s daughter Rue Rose, and Ciara’s son Win, I’m excited to see who these tiny humans grow into.

A huge congratulations to the couples and their new family additions.

