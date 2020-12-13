CLOSE
National
HomeNational

FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution

Stay safe and wear a mask.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-PFIZER

Source: MORRY GASH / Getty

It looks like outside may be opening up sooner than expected after the FDA clears a new COVID-19 vaccine.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to the New York Times, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus after hearing the research materials and answering questions from Pfizer’s vaccine experts.

The FDA did report that there are some problems with the vaccine, some have had allergic reactions to it when being vaccinated in the U.K. Some people develop a fever for a few days as well as discomfort around the injection site. However, the FDA ruled that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the problems. The FDA’s vaccine advisory panel, composed of independent scientific experts, infectious disease doctors, and statisticians, voted 17 to 4, with one member abstaining, in favor of emergency authorization for people 16 and older.

“With the high efficacy and good safety profile shown for our vaccine, and the pandemic essentially out of control, vaccine introduction is an urgent need,” Kathrin Jansen, a senior vice president and the head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, reportedly said at the meeting.

Donald Trump purchased just 100 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and 100 million from Moderna, which hasn’t been approved yet from the FDA. While he had an option to invest in more doses for all 350 million Americans, Trump declined; despite his administration not providing a reason why.

The initial shipment of 6.4 million doses will leave warehouses within 24 hours of being cleared by the F.D.A., according to federal officials. About half of those doses will be sent across the country, and the other half will be reserved for the initial recipients to receive their second dose about three weeks later.

FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

FDA

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Sources Confirm Cleveland Indians Name Change

The Cleveland Indians are making official moves to change its name for the sixth time in the franchise’s history. The…
12.14.20
Suspected White Supremacist Kelly Loeffler Smiles With Ex-KKK…

A photo showing Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler smiling alongside a former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles, who has a…
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution

According to published reports, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus after hearing the…
12.14.20
Confirmed: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘Respectfully Declined’…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down the chance to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet, one of the Atlanta…
12.14.20
With Georgia’s High Stakes Runoff Elections, A New…

A new poll by Higher Heights explores the issues and blind spots perpetuated by the public that Black women routinely…
12.14.20
Minneapolis Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death Honored…

The teen who filmed George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May was presented the 2020…
12.11.20
Youth Football Coach Investigated For Child Abuse After…

A football coach was banned from all American Youth Football activities and faces potential child abuse charges after video surfaced…
12.11.20
Shirley Sherrod Is Why Tom Vilsack As Agriculture…

Former USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack's controversial firing of Shirley Sherrod in 2010 should preclude him from leading the agriculture agency…
12.11.20
Casey Goodson Jr.’s Mother Speaks Out About Son…

Tamala Payne said her son, Casey Goodson, Jr., "was murdered in cold blood, and we don't have no answers as…
12.11.20
Michigan Lawmaker Disciplined After Video Addressing Racist Trump…

Michigan state Rep. Cynthia Johnson was removed from her committee assignments on Wednesday over a Facebook Live where she spoke…
12.10.20
Close