WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 15, 2020: Biden’s Big Win Confirmed — White House Deep Cleaning — $7.7 M in Policing Funds Reallocated

1. Biden’s Big Win Confirmed

On the same day the Electoral College voted and announced that Joe Biden will be the next President of the U.S., the nation’s top lawyer, William Barr, was relieved of his duties by Donald Trump.

2. Bring the Sage: White House to Receive a Deep Cleaning on Inauguration Day

As move-out day approaches for the Trumps and his administration, the General Services Administration (GSA) is preparing for the Biden family and staff to settle into the White House. According to a White House official, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue will receive a deep cleaning before Biden moves in.

3. Coronavirus Update: First Covid-19 Vaccine in New York State Administered to Black Nurse

The first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. was Sandra Lindsay. The African-American critical care nurse who treats patients at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York, was vaccinated during a livestream led by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday morning.

4. Minneapolis City Council Votes to Reallocate $7.7 Million in Policing Funds to Community Services

The Minneapolis City Council has voted to reallocate $7.7 million from the Minneapolis Police Department towards “preventing violence and building community well-being”, Council Member Steve Fletcher told CNN.

5. Biden Cancelling $10,000 In Student Loans Could Close The Racial Wealth Gap

President-elect Joe Biden wants to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for all borrowers, and the rest of the debt for those who attended public colleges or historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) earning less than $125,000 a year.

