CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived Experiences’ After Being Nominated To House Judiciary Committee

"St. Louis — we are taking our fight from the Ferguson Frontline to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee," the newly elected congresswoman tweeted on Friday.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Newly elected congresswoman Cori Bush was nominated to the House Judiciary Committee on Friday.

Nominees were announced by the House Democratic Steering Committee and confirmed by Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York.

“Congresswoman Bush, a civil rights activist and community organizer who has fought for justice on the streets of Ferguson and across the country, will bring first hand experience as the committee tackles systemic racism and criminal justice reform,” Nadler’s announcement read.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Bush will join colleagues Congressman-elect Mondaire Jones, of New York, and Congresswoman-elect Deborah Ross, of North Carolina as the newest committee members.

“I ran for office on the promise of justice. Justice for Black lives. Justice for every community held back by racist systems and oppression,” Bush tweeted on Friday. “St. Louis — we are taking our fight from the Ferguson Frontline to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.”

Bush is the first Black woman to represent the state of Missouri in Congress and rose to national prominence as a leader in the Ferguson uprisings after the fatal shooting of Mike Brown. She has been hailed as an informal member of “The Squad,” a group of minority women House members who push for progressive reform, away from the old guard political stronghold in Congress.

“Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to Bush’s tweet with “Congrats!”

Bush represents a sweeping wave of progressives who aim to use their office as a route of transformative opportunity for the less fortunate and underserved. As a member of the House Judiciary Committee Bush will be among a group of legislators committed to oversee and reform policies at the Department of Justice and Homeland Security, as well as criminal and judicial proceedings, espionage and terrorism.

“I am proud to have been named to a committee with the power to bring about justice for all,” Bush said in a statement obtained by Newsweek. “Every time I step into that committee room, I will bring with me the power of my lived experience. It is a power that comes from the pain of being a survivor of sexual abuse and domestic violence, of having been unhoused, stomped by the police, and forced to live paycheck-to-paycheck.”

“But above all else, I will bring the stories of the people of St. Louis and fight for the change we need in Missouri’s First Congressional District,” she added. “It is on the House Judiciary Committee to affirm the dignity and humanity of Black and brown communities, and I look forward to working with Chairman Nadler and my colleagues on the committee to legislate in defense of Black lives.”

Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived Experiences’ After Being Nominated To House Judiciary Committee  was originally published on newsone.com

Cori Bush

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ommibus Bill Passes in the House
Congress Reaches New Stimulus Relief Package Deal

Finally, the much needed relief for so many Americans is a little closer after Congress reached a deal on a…
12.21.20
Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived…

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee Bush will be among a group of legislators committed to oversee and…
12.21.20
‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By…

Urban One's founder and chairperson was praised in the Senate on Dec. 15 for her work in radio and media,…
12.18.20
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses Police Raid Of…

A horrifying body-cam video of Chicago social worker, whose name is Anjanette Young, was released this week with a fight…
12.18.20
Former Cop Sues Kansas PD For Running Him…

A police officer intentionally drove over a Black driver who fled on foot following a traffic stop that involved multiple…
12.18.20
8 items
Joel Osteen’s $4.4M PPP Lie Reminds Of When…

The megachurch pastor gets dragged once again.
12.16.20
Newly Released Bodycam Footage Reveals How Ahmaud Arbery’s…

A newly released bodycam video shows Travis McMichael shamelessly blaming Ahmaud Arbery for provoking his own shooting earlier this year…
12.16.20
Tyler Perry Donates $100K Toward Legal Fees For…

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, has a supporter in billionaire Tyler Perry after receiving a $100k…
12.16.20
A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to…

The great debate has been as we are in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic is whether or not we…
12.15.20
Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As…

Abrams had a front row seat as she conducted roll call for 16 electors to cast their votes for President-elect…
12.15.20
Close