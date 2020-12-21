Taco Bell to Bring Back Its Popular Nacho Fries Treat!

While Taco Bell has spent 2020 getting rid of such menu items as the Mexican Pizza, Nachos Supreme and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, one item is making a comeback to finish out the year and Holiday season.

This one will make fans of the restaurant extremely happy and lining up in droves at the same time.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Taco Bell fans are getting an early Christmas gift as Nacho Fries will be returning to locations nationwide for a limited time starting Dec. 24, marking the second time this year the option has appeared on the fast food chain’s menu. Nacho Fries will be available for $1.39 or in a $5 box alongside a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium drink.

The announcement was made on its social media pages with a movie poster-like look.

The fast-food’s chain’s unique take on french fries “quickly became the brand’s most successful menu item” since it was first introduced early in 2018.

Taco Bell is also bringing back the $1 Loaded Nacho Taco, Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack and Bacon Club Chalupa right before Christmas.

So will you check out those Nacho Fries at Taco Bell when they come back?

